PASCO, WA - Peanuts Park will be getting its newest renovation with a grand opening Friday at 1pm.
"City officials and state officials will be here who were all a part of helping this project," said Zach Ratkai, City of Pasco's Administrative and Community Services Director.
State, local, and federal funding of 6-million dollars helped fund this renovated park.
"This is exciting because it will provide a beautiful center for Downtown Pasco," said Ratkai.
Peanuts Park will be home to famous Pasco events like the Fiery Foods Festival, the Cinco de Mayo Festival, and the Pasco Farmer's Market.
The new renovations will provide an awning and covering for people to walk under during these events.
"Pasco Police Department will also be making sure that it is a safe and clean area good for families," said Ratkai.
Ratkai encourages the entire Tri-Cities community to stroll through Peanuts Park.
"Downtown Pasco is one of the most historical places in all the Tri-Cities, especially for the Latino community," said Ratkai.
Ratkai also mentioned that Peanuts Park is named after a man named Pasco who, back in the day, used to pass out peanuts to kids. This inevitably made the Downtown Pasco corner famous for other neighborhood children.
