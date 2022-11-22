PRESCOTT, Wash.- Due to the freezing rain, Prescott School District will be releasing staff and students at 2 p.m. All after school and evening activities are canceled and there will not be activity bus runs.
Prescott schools released early due to weather
Samantha Thompson
Sr. Content Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 12 PM and continue until around 3 PM. The freezing rain is expected to change to rain after 3 PM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch, highest north and and west of Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&
Currently in Kennewick
32°
Cloudy
32° / 25°
1 PM
32°
2 PM
33°
3 PM
33°
4 PM
33°
5 PM
34°
Most Popular
Articles
- Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
- 15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
- Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly
- 20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
- Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco closed after a plumbing issue
- Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
- Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
- Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance
- Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick
- Audit finds money mismanagement in Toppenish School District
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.