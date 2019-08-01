SPOKANE, WA – David Navarrete, 25, of Prosser was sentenced to 8 years for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Senior United States District Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced Navarrete after Navarrete pleaded guilty to the charge.
According to court documents, Navarrete - a Bell Garden Locos street gang member - was a passenger in a truck during a traffic stop, where the driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. During the traffic stop, Prosser Police officers noticed Navarrete making suspicious movements in the center console area of the truck.
After obtaining a warrant to search the truck, officers found a plastic bag containing over 200 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment in the center console. The plastic bag was submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Crime Laboratory for analysis. The FBI determined the plastic bag contained traces of Navarrete’s DNA.
U.S. Attorney William Hyslop said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Prosser Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity.”