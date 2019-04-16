PROSSER, WA - A new skydiving company is opening in Prosser!
Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving has announced that it will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 4, 2019. The main event will be held at 4 pm at its operating location at the north side of the Prosser Airport, just off of Old Inland Empire Highway. There will be free food, drinks, music, prizes, an official ribbon cutting ceremony and opportunities to sign up for an exhilarating tandem experience.
Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving is sharing the dream of flight with adventure-seekers in Central Washington and will offer tandem skydiving adventures, popular with residents and visitors alike.
To prepare for a tandem flight experience, tandem skydiving passengers must complete a training session guided by a United States Parachute Association (USPA)-rated safety instructor and are equipped with flight gear, including a secure harness, goggles, and flight suit. While they ride up to 10,000 feet, students enjoy a scenic view of Washington’s wine country with their instructor at their side. Before exiting the aircraft, students are securely fastened to the instructor and guided through the entire jump. At 5,000 feet, the main parachute is deployed and passengers enjoy soaring across the skies of the Lower Yakima Valley, landing back at the Prosser Airport landing area, where they began their adventure.
The USPA oversees all industry safety standards in the US and Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving is a member organization where all instructors meet or exceed USPA standards. Learn more or book a flight atwww.RattlesnakeMountainSkydiving.com
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/473794673028028/