VANCOUVER, Wash.,- Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families officials say Monday night the four remaining escaped youth from Echo Glen Children’s Center were captured in Vancouver.
On May 28 a total of seven youth had escaped but three were caught in Burien along with the car used to escape the same day. The juvenile rehabilitation staff partnered with law enforcement statewide.
Echo Glen Children’s Center is a medium-maximum security facility that houses youth up to age 17. The seven youth that escaped were between the ages of 15-17 years old.
According to the juvenile rehabilitation, it has a Critical Indent Review Team, and it is reviewing the incident. The CIRT is made up of people from outside the facility.
Echo Glen will assess safety protocols and whether they were followed. Safety and security protocols have been enhanced and it will decide if changes need to be made due to this incident alongside the CIRT.
This incident comes after the DCYF received nearly $8 million in state funding in April to make security upgrades at Echo Glen, which includes a fence.
DCYF says that the security upgrades are being implemented and it plans to go out for bids now. The funding will become available July 1.
