RICHLAND, Wash. -
A Richland High School Junior is the winner of a regional essay contest.
Jordan Perkins received the certificate for winning the George S. and Stella M. Knight Essay Contest for her placement in regional and state competitions.
Students in the contest must submit an 800-1200 word essay based on an event, person, philosophy, or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the U.S. Constitution.
