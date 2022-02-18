RICHLAND, WA - Local Richland High School senior Ariana Caiceros is now recognized by the College Board as part of the top 1% in Washington state for her high-achieving academics.
"I was super surprised but didn't realize it was that big of a deal until I showed my teachers and counselors." said Caiceros.
Caiceros is also a recipient of the National Hispanic Recognition Award due to scoring in the top 10% of Washingtonians for the PSAT/NMSQT.
"It makes me very proud to receive that award because I know that there are stereotypes about Latinos. But here I am showing people that those stereotypes aren't usually true, and I am proving that I'm breaking away from the mold of those stereotypes." said Caiceros.
Caiceros accredits her parents to her work ethic.
"They always taught me to work really hard and get good grades to get in to a good college so that I could have the opportunities that they never had." said Caiceros.
Caiceros hopes to be the first in her family to graduate with a college degree.
Her teachers rave about her, saying she is a "star" at Richland High.
"I have been teaching for 19 years and I have never had a student like her." said Erin Coleclasure, "She always goes above and beyond. She watches documentaries, reads books, and is always trying to learn more and more."
Coleclasure has been Caiceros's AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teacher for the past four years. She says Caiceros is always attentive, always interested in the lesson, and always has her eyes focused on the teacher.
Additionally, Coleclasure said that Caiceros was the one who founded Richland High's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee during the pandemic.
"She is passionate about the need for diverse voices." said Coleclasure.
Caiceros also tutors underclassmen on her free time and has worked closely with the Superintendent.
"I think what students and teachers could learn from Caiceros is how to be a hard worker who is passionate about changing the world. And most importantly, be someone always willing to learn." said Coleclasure.
Caiceros is now in the process of waiting on her college admissions. She dreams of going to UCLA and becoming either a teacher or an educator in the school district administration in the hopes of changing education for the better.
"She also was chosen as the top 5 in the Pacific Northwest Region for this Princeton scholarship!" exclaimed Coleclasure.