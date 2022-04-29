Richland Parks and Rec restrict motorized access to Glenwood Overlook Park

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Parks and Recreation announced that in order to protect property assets, the Glenwood Overlook Park, also known as "Top of the World Park," will be limiting non-motorized access effective Friday.
Richland Parks stated, "Unfortunate incidents of malicious mischief, vandalism of infrastructure, and crimes against persons have led to a decision to restrict motorized access to this popular location."
Users are allowed to park in the cul-de-sac at the end of Glenwood Court or the gravel parking lot south of Englewood Drive.
