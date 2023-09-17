RICHLAND, Wash. - According to a post made by the Richland Police Department, on September 16, around 2:00 p.m. RPD responded to a report of a female trespassing in the backyard of a residence on the 1300 block of Wright.
The female suspect left the area before the police arrival, but was quickly located a few blocks away.
Once found, it was discovered the suspect had several warrants for her arrest. She attempted to flee but was apprehended and arrested without further incident.
The suspect was found in possession of methamphetamine and other various narcotics paraphernalia.
After the suspect was medically cleared, she was booked into the Benton County Jail for Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing a Public Officer and three arrest warrants.
