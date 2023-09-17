RICHLAND, Wash. - According to a post made by the Richland Police Department, on September 15, 2023, an RPD officer discovered a male trespassing on a railroad crossing island on Duportail St. near SR 240.
The male refused to stop and attempted to walk away, but was stopped with the help of a patrol vehicle. The male was detained on the Duportail St. Bridge.
The male was placed under arrest after refusing to ID himself. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics.
The male was booked into Benton County jail for trespassing and possession of a controlled substance statute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.