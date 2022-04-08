RICHLAND, Wash. -
One person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 600 block of Lonetree Ln. this morning.
Richland police officers arrived just before 4:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Officers say the man is in stable condition in a local hospital.
RPD says they don't know much about what led to the shooting. Part of Lonetree Ln. will be closed while officers investigate the scene.
Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Kennewiick Police Department and Pasco Police Department helped with the initial response to the call this morning.
RPD asks that anyone with any information to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 629-0333.
The original Facebook post from RPD is below.
