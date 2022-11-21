KENNEWICK, Wash.- During the month of November, Roto Rooter is donating a portion of each call to the Adopt-A-Family program at iMPACT! Compassion Center. This donation will benefit families in need in our area. Families in the community will apply for their children to participate in the Adopt-A-Family program, and a team member from iMPACT! will find out what the family and child wants or needs for Christmas. iMPACT! then pairs a family with the sponsor who is in charge of purchasing, wrapping, and delivering the gifts. Roto Rooter is hoping to adopt at least fifty families and their children for Christmas. To bring some cheer to families in need this holiday season, call Roto Rooter in Tri-Cities (509) 530-1982 or Walla Walla (509) 593-1102.
Roto Rooter partnering with iMPACT! Compassion Center for Christmas
Samantha Thompson
Sr. Content Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&
Currently in Kennewick
29°
Mostly Cloudy
29° / 24°
11 AM
29°
12 PM
31°
1 PM
32°
2 PM
33°
3 PM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- 15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
- Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly
- Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco closed after a plumbing issue
- Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick
- Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
- High-speed chase ends in crash and arrest in Kennewick
- Gov. Brown issues emergency order for RSV response
- Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance
- Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
- Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.