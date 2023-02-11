Saturday, February 11th Morning Forecast

Those spending Valentine's Day on the westside should keep an eye on passes early next week. Mountain snow and winds can make driving dangerous.
Today:
Nice day to look forward to since the sun is out! Slightly breezy in Yakima makes temps feel colder than they are. An update from NWS, patchy fog lingering in Yakima until later in the morning, then clear skies. Tri-Cities and Yakima will see daytime temps in upper 40s possible 50 degrees. Lows are beginning to drop into the upper 20s as the new low moves in.
Tomorrow/Monday:
A disturbance headed into the area brings breeze and warmer temps into the Yakima Valley and Lower Basin. Sunday will start off relatively normal to today. Late at night, the disturbance will bring in gusty winds. No advisory expected yet, gusts possibly up to 30 MPH on the Basin. Mountain snow is expected early Monday morning. As it moves East, rain is expected throughout turning into mountain snow in the Blues.
Next week:
A pattern of increasing gloomy start to the week followed by cloudy cooler days. After Tuesday, temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 40s. Lows will begin to drop into the mid/upper 20s for Tri-Cities and Yakima. However, cloudy skies and chance to see the sunshine may warm us up, MAYBE.
