Seahawks invite Walla Walla SD employee to raise 12th Man Flag

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla High School Intervention Specialist Melito Ramirez, who was recently named the 2020 Washington Classified School Employee of the Year, has been invited by the Seattle Seahawks to virtually raise the “12th Man Flag” for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Ramirez will raise the flag Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. in front of Walla Walla High School. Staff from the school’s 21st Century Afterschool program will be filming drone and close-up shots of Ramirez as he raises the flag. All of the raw video footage will be sent to the Seattle Seahawks’ video team for production.
Ramirez has dedicated the past four decades working professionally to support students and families in the Walla Walla valley and the past 12 years as an Intervention Specialist for Walla Walla Public Schools. Ramirez will continue on to the national competition being the first Washington Classified School Employee of the Year to compete for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) award, administered by the U.S. Department of Education.