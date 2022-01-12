Shine the Light on Human Trafficking Awareness Walk with SARC this Friday

KENNEWICK - The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center is holding their annual Shine the Light on Human Trafficking Awareness Walk this Friday, Jan. 14. The walk across the cable bridge is in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, featuring guest speakers from around the area.
The walk is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning at the Lampson International LLC parking lot at 607 E Columbia Drive. It is about one mile long, walking across the cable bridge and back.
Call 509-374-5391 with any questions or for information regarding other events this month for human trafficking awareness.
Full flyers available here in English and Spanish: