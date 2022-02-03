KENNEWICK – A 32-year-old man was booked into Benton County Jail for second degree burglary after attempting to break into Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital at a quarter to 4 a.m. today. Isaiah Henning from Kennewick was shirtless when he forced his way past one security guard, then past two secure doors.
When Kennewick Police Department arrived on scene, they apprehended Henning. He remained compliant through his booking.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.