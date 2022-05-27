SmileMobile, a dentist clinic on wheels, coming to Walla Walla Valley June 7th through June 10th

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. - SmileMobile dentist and dental team will provide examinations to babies, children, pregnant/postpartum people and adults with Apple Health and those who are uninsured.
"We are pleased to partner with The Arcora Foundation to provide this service in College Place," said superintendent Jim Fry, "Oral health is important for all to be able to learn, develop, and thrive.”
Patients may get exams, x-rays, fillings and simple extractions, oral heath education and preventive care like sealants, fluoride or varnish. They may also get referred to a local dentist.
The 39-foot SmileMobile travels the state year-round. Dentists and teams examined and treated more than 48,000 patients in communities throughout Washington.
From June 7th to the 10th, Smilemobile will be at the College Place School District Office at 1755 South College Place Avenue. Call 888.286.9105 or 206.276.1620 to schedule.
