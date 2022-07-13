STARBASE Battlebot three-day camp is back in August for 4th-7th graders to build STEM skills

SALEM, Ore -- STARBASE Umatilla, near Hermiston, Oregon provided a STEM camp opportunity from July 12th to the 14th. The next camp is from August 2nd to the 4th. To sign up for camp click here.
These camps run for three days beginning at 9 am to 2pm each day and are open to all 4th-7th grade students. Class size is limited so students will be registered on a first-come-first-served basis.
Students develop and enhance their programming, engineering, and design skills by completing unique challenges over the course of the 3-day camp.
All of the knowledge and experience they accumulate over the course of the camp will come together in a culminating event featuring a BattleBots bracket style tournament and a no holds barred battle royale using Lego Robots students build.
In small group settings students will be engaged in designing, constructing, programming, testing, and evaluating the SPIKE PRIME / EV3 LEGO® Mindstorm robots as well as Sphero® robots.
There are four STARBASE Academies in Oregon.
- STARBASE Kingsley (Air National Guard Base) in Klamath Falls
- STARBASE Portland in Portland (Air National Guard Base)
- STARBASE Camp Rilea in Warrenton
- STARBASE Camp Umatilla in Hermiston
The STARBASE Academies are entirely federally funded by the Department of Defense and are all located on military installations. The technology rich environment allows students to experience the first-hand “real world” application of STEM skills, offering a curriculum unavailable to them outside of the STARBASE Academies.
