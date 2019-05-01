State legislature funds new $27M WSU Tri-Cities building

KENNEWICK, WA - State legislature approved funding for a new $27 million building for Washington State University Tri-Cities.
Earlier this week the campus got the green light for construction on a new academic building geared towards helping STEM students. Campus officials are excited including Maegan Murray who said the funding for building has been a few years in the making.
"This will provide all of the construction funding... we are fully funded for the building and we are going to hit the ground running for the construction and we're excited to see a new facility here," Murray said.
Not only is this building bringing excitement but also new spaces for the campus' growing student body.
"We have been growing significantly throughout the past few years here at WSU Tri-Cities and so we are just in need of additional laboratory spaces, teaching space and classrooms," Murray said.
The $27 million building will bring more than just more space--- but is expected to help overall student learning.
"Students are super excited about new laboratory spaces... they are also really excited about having some additional student study spaces and also just an area for them and faculty to collaborate a little bit more," Murray continued.
Apart of this state approved funding is the grant for WSU's $14 million request for core funding to support the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. This request was WSU's top legislative priority and will now allow more students to attend the school this fall.
The new building is expected to break ground soon after project designs are fully finalized.
"One of our strengths here at WSU Tri-Cities is our hands-on projects and direct connections to internships in our local Tri-Cities research district and so this is just a perfect new addition to WSU Tri-Cities," Murray said.
For more information on the school's request, you can visit WSU Tri-Cities' website.