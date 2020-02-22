TRI CITIES, WA- The sun is out in full force Saturday, taking a short break Sunday and reappearing on Monday.
There is a weak system moving in off the coast and will bring Sunday rain and wind.
By Monday those clouds will begin to move out and skies will clear.
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50's throughout the week.
By Wednesday temperatures will hit near 60 in both Yakima and the Tri Cities.
Thursday we see a high of 62 in the Tri Cities and almost 60 in Yakima.
Very spring like conditions all week and as we head into next weekend that sun will stick around with highs near 60 on Friday as well.