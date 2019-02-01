NBC RIGHT NOW- Super Bowl is just days away & in anticipation of the big game our Wake Up Northwest Team made some of their game day favorites.
Monty's Buffalo Chicken Dip:
- 2 (10 ounce) cans chuck chicken, drained
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup Ranch Dressing
- 3/4 cup pepper sauce (such as Frank's Red Hot)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 1 bunch of celery. cleaned and cut into 4 inch pieces
Heat chicken and hot sauce in a skillet over medium heat, until heated through. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Cook, stirring until well blended and warm. Mix in half of the shredded cheese, and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top, cover, and cook on Low setting until hot and bubbly. Serve with celery sticks, tortilla chips, and crackers.
Alexandra's Pasta Salad
- 1 package of tri-colored Rotini Pasta
- 1 small package of grape tomatoes
- 1 yellow bell pepper, roasted
- 1 red bell pepper, roasted
- 2 cucumbers
- 1/2 of an onion
- 2 carrots, julienne
- 1 1/2 cups of Italian Dressing
Cook pasta to box's instructions. Julienne the carrot, dice and scrape the center of cucumbers, halve the grape tomatoes, and thinly slice the red onion. (To reduce the onion flavor, soak sliced onion in ice water for 20-minutes).
Once all the vegetables are chopped, stir in with cooked pasta and add dressing. Let chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes prior to serving.
Enjoy!