Ten units respond to garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to a garage fire on the 800 Block of Kingsbury Drive in Pasco.
PFD Public Information Officer Ben Shearer told us that the fire department received a call at around 11:19 pm.
Shearer said the son, who was in the home at the time, heard snapping and saw smoke, which lead him to run upstairs and call his parents.
Upon opening the door, Dad saw smoke and closed access into the garage from the street side.
A total of ten units were on scene.
The fire is now out and there remains no threat to the public/surrounding neighbors nor any injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.