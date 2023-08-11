BENTON CITY, Wash. —

Kim Miracle was one of the freshmen that experienced being dropped off on a bus with white paint, broom and mops to paint the rocks that form the letter “B”.

Over the years, the letter began to disappear. It was Memorial Day weekend when Kim decided to light it up using solar lights for a reunion. The feedback was more than just a surprise.

She first lit up the letter without telling anyone and slowly the word got around— along with the support of the city. However, during the summer of 2023 a fire on the Horse Heaven Hills wiped out the area.

Kim tells me she was sad by the outcome but a couple days later a friend called with exciting news.

“She called and said ‘Kim the letter is still glowing’.” she tells me. Kim says it was the moment the letter became a beacon of hope for the city.

After the fire, people began reaching out to ask how they could help. Her response, “I don’t want the money. People can donate lights to my PO Box and I’ll install them.”

The Benton City community quickly rallied and since then, Kim has installed about 500 solar powered lights around the letter.

She says the lights withstanding the fire have been a true testament to how the letter is a beacon of hope for the city. Hope for the city to continue staying strong.

Kim tells me she hopes to bring back the tradition of inducting freshmen but having the graduating class take a light or painting he rocks again. Painting the rocks with eco-friendly paint.

She continues to work on the letter’s upkeep, painting it white just in time for Benton City Days in September.

Word of what she does quickly spread and now she has a PO Box filled with solar lights from around the country. Lights in honor of loved ones along with a rock, or lights to add to the cause.

If you wish to send a light in honor or to help the cause, you send them to P.O Box 747. Benton City, WA 99320. However, if you’re a local, she can be found at the Benton City Food Bank; 713 10th Benton City, WA. every Thursday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.