WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
The City of West Richland is increasing their costs for building permits starting April 1st.
The city currently uses the building valuation tables. These tables are expected to increase on April 1st.
The valuation tables are calculated by the type of construction and the occupancy then multiplied by size of project are and the size of the building.
The total calculated from the tables is an estimated, consistent cost for the construction in order to set permit fees for the project.
The fees cover administrative costs for the regulatory oversight including plan reviews and inspections.
The City of West Richland Government did not say how much the prices will increase but say to reach out to them if you have any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.