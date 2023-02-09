Thursday, February 9 Forecast

High Wind Advisory in place for the Grande Ronde Valley starting today at 1 p.m. set to expire at 7 a.m.
Wind Speeds: S 25-35 MPH
Gusts: 45-55 MPH
Potential for down trees or branches
Walla Walla was showing future wind speeds of up to 25 MPH so may want to keep an eye out on anything there.
Today:
Dry in the Tri! We could see some clouds moving through the area with a slight chance of stray showers late tonight into tomorrow early morning. Breezy tonight so hold on tight. In Yakima, stray showers expected tonight. An upper level flow and weak front move into the area making the chance for some snow in the upper elevations of the WA Cascades, about 2" of snow maybe even less of accumulation. East of the Cascades can expect the slightest amount of rain tonight. NEOR can see a similar pattern in its weather tomorrow afternoon with snow showers in the upper elevations and stray showers in Foothills. With the heavy winds tonight, keep an eye on what's happening along I-84.
Looking Ahead:
Temperatures will stay relatively the same throughout the weekend with the high in the upper 40s, maybe even 50s. A stray shower possibility on Friday morning then clear skies ahead. Mostly Cloudy skies for the weekend. By Monday, another wave brings stary rain showers on Monday with mountain snow. Then Mostly cloudy skies into the rest of the week.
Wednesday into the rest of the week, clouds will linger around with some sunshine as well. Temperature with begin to drop as a cold front moves in dropping temperatures. Once that's passed through, we'll see a repeat of dry conditions until Friday. Then more mountain snow ahead.
