Tips from two working moms on how to work from home or start a remote business

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Remote work is here to stay since the pandemic brought on a rise in working from home. The demand for remote work continues to rise in Tri-Cities, especially amongst parents and mothers on Facebook pages.
A study by Owl Lab found that since the start of the pandemic, 92% of people expected to work at least one day a week at home, while 80% expected to work more than half their work week at home. 23% would be willing to take as much as a 10% pay-cut in order to work completely from home.
Jennifer Lara, a Tri-Cities mom and financial broker, started her own business Financial Enlightenment in order to have the best of both worlds: a stay-at-home mom and a businesswoman.
"Around noon, my baby naps, and that’s when I take calls," said Lara.
Lara has found working remote is what actually helped her start her dream financial advising business and give time to her baby. She is passionate about helping others with their finances.
"I literally just threw myself in to starting a business, I didn’t know what I was doing. I wanted to be a mom, but also knew I wanted to have a career. I think it’s such a blessing to have both," said Lara.
Lara advises that starting a business can be as easy as networking with people in your proposed field, creating social media accounts about your brand, and advertising your business.
"Start with what you are passionate about. You’re never going to feel ready, so just do it!" said Lara.
Rachel Neill, is a mom of six children, based in Wisconsin, but employs stay-at-home moms across the country for her business Figgy Play, which ships kid play couches nationwide.
"I coined the term "work-life blend." For me, it’s not about work-life balance and shutting one off while you turn on the other. It’s about binging the two together and living my best life," said Neill.
Neill believes working from home provides that flexibility for a working mom who wants the best of both worlds.
"One of the things that I love about remote work, which is especially empowering for women is you don’t have to be running around. I can go to the kitchen for lunch with my kids and have lunch with them. I can do a lot of things that I couldn’t do before when I was heading in to the office," said Neill.
In her first year of launching Figgy Play, only three months into the 2020 pandemic, she made over one million dollars. Rachel has contributed to Entrepreneur Magazine, CEOWORLD Magazine, and has been featured on Yahoo Finance,CNBC.com,Scary Mommy, plus more
"Starting your business can be as simple as creating an account on Etsy or starting on Kick-Starter," said Neil, "Or you don't have to even start your own business. You could also find companies that need remote workers whether part-time or full-time."
Neill's Figgy Play is one of those companies who are always looking to hire remote talent. She is also passionate about mentoring other women who desire to work from home or start their own business. You can email her at hello@figgyplay.com or follow her business on Instagram at @figgyplay.
You can also follow Lara's business for financial consultation at @financial.enlightenmentt on Instagram.
Neill is always looking to hire remote moms from all over the country.
