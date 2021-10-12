TRI-CITIES, WA - It may seem early to think about winter, but now is the time to start preparing your home for the weather.
As you get ready to switch over from AC to heating, one of the first things you should do is make sure your system is in good shape.
Make sure you change your filters, you should replace them as needed.
Always make sure you date your filter. That way you know when the last time it was that you changed it out.
You want to check them for about every month or two months.
Even if the filter said six months, it is always good to just verify.
"You can hold it up and you wouldn't be able to see a lot of light through it. You will just see the dust. A lot of them are really dark in color. You want your filter to look white," Andrea Chapin with Apollo Heating & Air Conditioning said.
She said the filters can range from $10 to about $56 dollars. It all depends on the filter itself.
For more tips on space heating and cooling and water heating, you can visit their website. You can also go to energy.gov.