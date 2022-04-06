Todd's Treats donating a portion of its retail sales for all of 2022

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Todd's Treats will be donating a portion of its retail for the entire year to the Columbia Basin Veterans Center.
Owner of Todd's Treats, Todd Eller says there will not be an increase to any of the products sold so the customer wont be paying extra for the donations.
Eller says the cost of ingredients has skyrocketed but he does not want to make the customers pay more for the same treats.
Todd's Treats is having its first pop-up sale at Wood's Nursery on 2615 Van Giesen St. in Richland.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until Mother's Day.
Then Todd's Treats will be at the Richland Farmer's Market from June through October.
