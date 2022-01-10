Tri-Cities - Since the start of the pandemic, many productions around the world have had to take a backseat while the continue to figure out how to safely entertain again with COVID-19 protocols.
"Over the pandemic, Waitress was just on a complete pause. We were supposed to open 5 different times in the last 2 years" said Gabriella Marzetta, Dawn in Waitress (touring).
For many actors, the stage is where they go to escape the struggles of everyday life. Due to the pandemic, this has been impossible for them to do up until recently. Now thanks to medical advances, theatre productions are able to start up again with COVID-19 precautions. This has reignited the love for theatre across the country.
Waitress follows the story of Jenna who works in a small town southern diner who has a talent for making sweet treats. Unfortunately, she is in an overbearing relationship that makes happiness impossible. Her life turns upside down when she realizes she is pregnant. After finding out to her pregnancy, Jenna decides to skip town before she starts showing. However, things start to get complicated when she starts having an affair with the new doctor in town who is the only one who knows her secret. Looking for a way out of her town, she sees a pie baking contest and the grant prize as her ticket to freedom.
With music by Sara Bareilles, this musical is certain to satisfy your sweet tooth. Waitress comes to the Toyota Center January 11th at 7 p.m. a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required for entry. Waitress is also going to be in Yakima at the Capitol Theatre on January 12th and 13th at 7:30 p.m.
Click here to buy you ticket to the show!