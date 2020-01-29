KENNEWICK, WA - NBC Right Now's very own Tracci Dial won the ATHENA Leadership Award at the Women in Business conference Wednesday afternoon!
Tracci was presented with the 2020 ATHENA Young Professional Award from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The ATHENA program honors females in leadership roles that make them effective, admirable, and successful leaders, who have also contributed to the development and empowerment of women.
Peggy Vasquez also received the ATHENA award for her role as an inspirational speaker, author and coach in the community.