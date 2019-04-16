PASCO, WA – The Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognized a number of individuals and organizations at its annual “Una Noche de Exitos” on Friday, April 15, at the Pasco Red Lion. These individuals and organizations received these awards because of their positive contribution and dedication to Latino families, businesses, and the community as a whole. Also, the individuals recognized need not be of Latino heritage but must demonstrate a positive impact on the Latino community as a whole.
Here is the full list of those receiving the awards:
- Public Servant of the Year—Matt Watkins
- Veteran of the Year—Allan Yenney
- Small Business of the Year—Taxes y Mas
- Community Leader of the Year—Miguel Juarez
- Health Care Professional of the Year—Minerva Esparza
- Educator of the Year—Constantino Montes
- Non-Profit of the Year—Communities in Schools Benton-Franklin
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Gabriel Portugal
President Nikki Torres and the Board of Directors would like to congratulate and once again thank these individuals and organizations for all the great work that they do on behalf of the Latino community.