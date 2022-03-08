TRI-CITIES, WA - In honor of International Women's Day, the Tri-Cities Latina Community Network held a virtual luncheon today, discussing what they call #breakthebias.
Break the bias is highlighting how women in the Tri-Cities, especially women of color, are tearing down stereotypes.
Local women from organizations like the Kennewick School District Migrant Program and Columbia Basin College took part in the panel today. Each woman shared stories on how mentors in their life helped them overcome the odds, by either being a first-generation college graduates or by pursuing higher education in addition to other career opportunities.
One of these women was Beenie Moses, Columbia Basin College's Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, who migrated to the United States from Palau in the 90s. "I came here for college." said Moses.
She gave an example of her Asian and islander cultural background and why that is important for others to hear. "It's significant to remember the impact of how marginalized communities and women create history." said Moses, who gave the example of how the word "bikini" comes from history pertaining to her island.
These women discussed how they're taking action against gender inequality in the Tri-Cities community by encouraging conversation centered on awareness of cultural sensitivity and empowerment.
This panel was a call to action encouraging women's empowerment and awareness of how to uplift people of different cultures.
Additionally, women leaders here in Tri-Cities discussed how racism and women's empowerment - especially women of color - go hand in hand.
Women, like Reka Robinson, said how acceptance and celebrations of all cultures is what is needed. When asked how she navigates spaces as a Black woman, she said navigation is not necessary, because the term "navigating spaces" implies she does not belong in that space only because she's Black. Instead, she feels the perception should change to realizing that being Black or another race, does not matter. She encourages people to show up to work, school, and other environment’s unapologetically, however you are.
She remembers that she already belongs in all spaces, regardless of skin color. Robinson is also creator and host of the podcast Single You podcast and has her own non-profit entitled the You First Academy. For more on her life coach, click here.
