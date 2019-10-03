Thursday, October 3: Benton City City Council candidates at 6 p.m. at the Community Center (510 8th Street, Benton City) Moderator: LWVBF Member Susan Leckband
Monday, October 7: Richland School Board and City Council, West Richland City Council, and Port of Benton Candidates at 6 p.m. at the Richland Library (955 Northgate Drive, Richland) Moderator: Tracci Dial-KNDU
Tuesday, October 8: Pasco City Council and School Board candidates at 6 p.m. at the Police Training Center (204 West Clark Street, Pasco) Moderator: Tracci Dial-KNDU
Thursday, October 10: Kennewick School Board, City Council, and Port of Kennewick candidates at 6 p.m. in the Commons area at Tri-Tech Skills Center (5929 West Metaline Avenue, Kennewick) Moderator: Cody Proctor-KEPR
The public is invited to attend and ask questions and comments.
Forums are brought to you by the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties. https://my.lwv.org/washington/benton-franklin-counties