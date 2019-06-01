Tri-City rescue team prepares for hydroplane season ahead

KENNEWICK, WA- The Tri-City Water Follies rescue team put their skills to the test as the divers worked on saving those hydroplane riders if their boat capsized in case of an emergency.
The rescue team helped train new members as well as freshen up old skills to get ready for the boat racing season ahead.
They first placed riders inside the capsule,and flipped them over to give the experience of being in a crash.
The dive team then came to their rescue.
Team leader and vice president of the Water Follies, Lorren Johnson said its the love of the sport as well as the importance of it all that pushes him to help.
"Being a part of it... being a volunteer... being able to keep these drivers out there that are racing their tails off keeping them safe is our number one goal," Johnson said.
The training happens multiple times a year but this is the only time of the year it happens in the Tri-Cities.
As each member of the dive team needs to be re-certified each year.
Johnson says it is important to make sure to do this training as the Water Follies gets closer so the dive rescue team is well prepared in case of an emergency.