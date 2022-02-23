RICHLAND, WA - A stolen pickup equipped with remote-emergency technology is recovered in hours. Washington State Patrol troopers were notified by OnStar that a stolen pickup was on its way into the Tri-Cities region and found it on I-82 near Benton City.
The truck had been reported stolen from Valley Mall Boulevard in Yakima at 12:40 p.m. Troopers attempted to pull the driver over but the driver sped up. Troopers say OnStar remotely shut off the power as the pickup exited the freeway at Dallas Road.
Troopers arrested 33-year-old Ryan Watson. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of eluding and possession of stolen property as well as outstanding warrants.
