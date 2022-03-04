Three people are safe after a house fire in Benton County destroys their home

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reports a house fire on Lob Ln. around 9:30 Thursday evening.
BCSO says the people living in the home called 9-1-1 when they saw flames in their laundry room and ran outside to wait for the fire department to arrive.
The three people are okay and were checked out by medics for breathing in smoke but did not have to go to the hospital.
BCSO says the home is a loss and they don't know what started the fire.
