PASCO - Tyson Foods donated over 16 million pounds of protein to fight hunger in 2021, equaling around 64 million meals and an approximate $36 million value. Plant communities nationwide received donations through food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations, including in Pasco.
Tyson established their Community Pantry Program in order to address hunger issues in rural communities. The program has 42 pantries in 35 communities in 19 states as of now.
Tyson donated almost 310,000 pounds of protein to Camp Meadowwood Springs and Boy Scouts in the area.