United Way invests $375,000 in community support programs

KENNEWICK – The United Way nonprofit has raised funds for and served the community since 1958 through the United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties, focused on collaborating to address issues that cannot be solved by just one agency and prioritizing the necessary support for all children to thrive. For the last quarter of 2021, they awarded $375,000 across 17 programs in the community supporting children and their caretakers.
The Board of Directors had to whittle down the choices from 59 proposals. Funds were given to places that could use them to provide the greatest benefit to those in need locally. Grants were allocated today from $7,000 to $30,000 to 13 of the programs.
“For every dollar we had to give, we received about $4 in requests,” said Charles Simpson, Community Impact Chair. “That demonstrated the capacity of local nonprofits to address the community need.”
The funds will be used to address the health and wellness of children, student and parents success and support for family systems. The programs report back to United Way every six months until June 2023 to give updates on progress and accomplishments.
“From housing assistance for families escaping domestic violence to service dogs for parents who are veterans, these grants will help nearly 39,000 people over the next 18 months,” said Dr. LoAnn Ayers, the local United Way President.