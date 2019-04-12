WALLA WALLA, WA - A dog has died after a car fire in Walla Walla Friday morning.
Friday morning, April 12 at 9:37, Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to a call for a car fire on White Street.
When first responders arrived, they found a car fully engulfed in the alley next to the garage at 1441 Portland St. Responders had the fire under control within 11 minutes.
The people who own the car are homeless, and had lived in the vehicle occasionally. They were not in the car at the time of the fire, but a dog in the vehicle died. The people are now being helped by Better Together.