WALLA WALLA, Wash. - This week, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has confirmed seven COVID-19 related deaths.
The individuals were identified as a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man and two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
“Our sincere thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the individuals’ families and friends during this difficult time,” the DCH wrote.
As of 8:45 am on Feb. 25, there have been 15,348 confirmed cases of COIVID-19, with 14,887 recovered, 129 deaths and 339 active cases.
Of the active cases, 326 are in home isolation and 13 are hospitalized.
The DCH is reminding people that there are resources available for those in the community who may be feeling the stressful impacts of COVID-19. If you would like help, you can visit the DCH website here, or email health@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
More information on cases, including community of residence, age and gender can be found on the Walla Walla County COVID website.
