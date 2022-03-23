Walla Walla Police Department received a grant to provide free bike helmets to the community

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department received $500 in grants to provide free bike and skateboard helmets as a part of a program approved by the Washington Legislature in 2021.
The funds were awarded by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) to help local law enforcement agencies with helmet distribution programs in order to reduce traumatic brain injuries throughout the state.
"Traumatic brain injuries are often times the tragic aftermath of not wearing a helmet, said Rep. Dan Griffey (R-Allyn) who secured state funding for the program. “A parent reached out to me after his own son suffered a debilitating brain injury during a skateboarding event. This program is a serious attempt to encourage everyone to wear helmets starting with our youth. It is also a great opportunity for our first responders to interact with kiddos in our communities and build positive relationships that can last a lifetime."
