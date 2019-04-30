Walla Walla Wine Industry Booms

WALLA WALLA, WA- A report on the economic impact of wine just came out and in 2018 alone more than $100 million were generated from wineries and tourists.
According to a study by Walla Walla Community College, in 2018- winery revenues topped $115 million.
For tasting rooms like Plumb Cellars in downtown Walla Walla, they know tourism has definitely picked up.
"We just really found that this is the prime spot for plumb and it's been ever since we moved over here our revenue and everything has gone... UP," tasting room manager, Sarah Brookshire said.
And it's that growth that sparked Walla Walla community college's project leader, Dr. Nick Velluzzi to study the economic impact.
"Over the course of those years, we've seen continued growth in the wine sector," Velluzzi said.
For years the group has been looking at the region's wine industry and this year they focused not only on wineries but mainly tourism.
"We wanted to look at the wine tourism because that essentially demonstrates the ways in which wine production and the consumption of wine brings in dollars from outside the region and contributes to the growth within the region," Velluzzi said.
Wine tourists spent $145 million last year and nearly $60 million in wine purchases.
"I'm frankly quite surprised by the number that is generated here by solely focused on wine and wine tourism it far surpassed any of my expectations," Velluzzi said.
Not only is it the passion for wine that brings people in to Walla Walla but the experience and people.
"People really come to Walla Walla for a broad experience, they love the downtown they love quality wines, they love getting wines that they can't get elsewhere," Velluzzi said.
"The people brought me here and that's what I really love," Brookshire said.