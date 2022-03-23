YAKIMA, WA - Rick Castaneda, a Yakima-born and raised Mexican-American, always knew from a young age that he dreamed of creating films. His newest film, All Sorts will be premiering March 31st at Fairchild Cinemas in Richland at 7:30pm and in Yakima Cinemas April 1st.
All Sorts is a quirky, office comedy with a magical twist. It was inspired by Castaneda's chapter in his life where he worked in a law office.
"After I graduated from USC film school, it was so hard for me to find a job as a filmmaker. So I worked in a law office which was very weird, boring, and had no windows. I was very sad and started writing stories about it to find a way to bring some magic into it," said Castaneda.
The film was primarily filmed in Eastern and Central Washington, including familiar locations like Toppenish Middle School's auditorium, Miner's Burgers, and near the Yakima airport.
Castanedas's movie also stars actors like Eli Vargas (who starred in Chavez; You, Me and Dupree; Arrested Development; and Burning Bodhi and Benjamin Vargas, a Mabton-born actor who was an extra in Grey's Anatomy and is currently a teacher with the Kennewick School District.
"I really love Rick's work, and I am proud to be in this film. Not just because it is produced and created by a Mexican-American, but also because it is just a good and funny movie," said Vargas.
Castaneda says the film was "community-made," since much of the crew was from different parts of Eastern and Central Washington, including the film's executive producer.
"Part of being an executive producer is making sure the film gets funded and is marketed," said Martin Valadez, Executive Producer and also Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, "It's important to support local independent films."
Castaneda and Vargas say that supporting independent films by going and watching them, keep the independent film-industry and local creator thriving.
All Sorts was popular at the Seattle International Film Festival and was included in the Raindance Film Festival in London.
Tickets are on sale now, here.
You can also visit their website at https://www.allsortsmovie.com/
