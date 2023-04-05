WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department is ensuring car seat safety at a Car Seat Check-up event on April 8.
WRPD says car and booster seats are incorrectly set up 68% of the time when checked in Washington. A nationally certified child passenger safety technician will be on hand to ensure the best fit for children.
The event says to prepare to spend at least 30 minutes there and to bring your child, owner's manual of your car and the booster seat with instructions to the event.
