TRI-CITIES WASH.- "Juneteenth", Short for June 19th is considered to be the longest-running African American holiday celebrated in the Unites States.
January 1st 1863 Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. However, This proclamation did not instantly free all enslaved people. the proclamation only applied to those in states under confederate control, and not to any rebel areas under union control.
June 19th 1865, 2 and a half years after The Emancipation Proclamation marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. and in December of that same year the 13th amendment was abolished.
Celebrations begun making Juneteenth a day of celebration for many. as more people migrated out of Texas in the following years the tradition and celebration spread.
In 1979 Texas became the first state to officially make Juneteenth a holiday and many states followed in the coming years.
On June 15th 2021 U.S congress unanimously approved a bill making "Juneteenth" a legal public holiday. And on June 17th 2021 President Joe Biden made "Juneteenth" a federal holiday in the United states
Today Juneteenth marks a day of celebration for freedom and historic achievements. Many cities across the country celebrate with large gatherings, guest speakers, and music. Many use this day to reflect and rejoice. It is now a day for self assessment and improvement as people from all races, nationalities, and religions, to reflect on a time in history that has shaped and influenced our current society.
