YAKIMA, Wash. - In the afternoon of August 16, Yakima County's Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of a 72-year-old man who was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident near the Snow Cabin Campground.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, they initially had trouble finding the man, and when they did, it was too dark for a helicopter to come assist them. The team decided it was risky to transport an injured man across rough terrain at night, so they spent the night with him instead.
Next morning, a Coast Guard helicopter picked up the man and safely transported him to the Yakima Air Terminal. He was then taken to the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for medical treatment via ambulance.
Thank you to Central Washington Mountain Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and all those who work to keep our community members safe.
