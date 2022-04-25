YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department crews responded to a total of five fires in a span of about five hours, this past April 23rd weekend.
Of these fires, two were trash can fires and the other three were structure fires.
A commercial fire in the 1300 block of West Lincoln Avenue that cost approximately $200,000 in damages was the largest fire of the five. YFD was called to the scene at around 1:45am on Sunday, April 24th. The first crews helped extract four people out of the connected structure with the help of Yakima Police Department officers who also assisted with traffic control.
The fire continued to burn through power lines, making them drop and arch on the building.
Subsequently, a full structural collapse occurred on one side of the building, collapsing into almost throughout the structure.
22 firefighters responded and were on site for nearly four hours.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
The City of Yakima Street Division was additionally at a nearby intersection for clean-up purposes.
Additional structure fires included: a detached garage in the 200 block of South 10th Street and a detached garage in the 700 block of North 3rd Street.
The 200 block fire had estimated damages at $50,000 with half the garage unit destroyed and all of its contents lost. 16 firefighters responded at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire on the 700 block was an estimated $25,000 loss. 16 firefighters also responded on Sunday, April 24th 2:45am. The cause of fire is still unknown.
East Valley Gleed, West valley and Yakima Training Center fire departments helped with these fires.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
