KENNEWICK, Wash. - Under the ruling of State v. Blake, where the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that felony drug possession law was unconstitutional, you can now get your drug possession conviction cleared from your history.
"This is a great way for people to have a better chance of getting an apartment or job when their background check no longer shows their drug possession conviction," said Michael Vander Sys, Chief Staff Attorney for Benton County Office of Public Defense.
The State Office of Public Defense awarded a grant to the Benton County Office of Public Defense to cover legal fees, attorney fees and court proceedings to help people trying to expunge drug possessions from their criminal record.
No local tax dollars will be used for this grant.
Controlled substances can include schedule one or two substances like methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol among others.
"This could mean some people who only have drug charges might not even have a criminal record at all," said Vander Sys.
There is no limit to the amount of convictions of possession of controlled substances that one can expunge from their record.
Betancourt Law is the firm handling these cases.
You can email Betancourt Law PLLC at blake@betancourtlawpllc.com or call them at (509) 827-7763.
You could also get a refund if your conviction in the past charged a fine or court fees.
