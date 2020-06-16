KENNEWICK, WA- Trios Health moved Trios Laboratory Services the first floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge.
The Trios Lab had been located on the second floor.
The move to the first floor creates a full-service outpatient laboratory in a central location for the care center. Trios Medical Group providers are now able to refer their patients for outpatient testing to the new lab, and results will be sent directly to providers electronically.
“We are excited to have a more patient-friendly location and provide quality lab services to our Trios Medical Group providers and patients,” said Mindy Aichele, Trios Laboratory Director.
Laboratory services will now operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Trios Care Center at Southridge is located at 3730 Plaza Way adjacent to Trios Southridge Hospital.