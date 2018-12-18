Light to moderate rain this morning decreasing to scattered showers by midday.   Winds increasing today with gusts 25-35 mph (stronger gusts 55 mph in the foothills of the OR Blues).  Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, mid 40s-50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s. 

Wind Advisory until 3 PM

- OR Foothills

- E Slopes of S. WA and N. OR Cascades

- Simcoe Highlands

- SW 15-35 Gusts 55 MPH 

Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes Until 10 AM

- 2 to 5 inches of additional snow

- Above 2,500 ft 

Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades until 10 PM

- 7 to 15 inches of additional snow

- Above 3,000 ft.

- Possible Pass Closure 

Avalanche Warning Until 6 PM

- Snow, Rain and Wind are creating very dangerous Avalanche Conditions especially in the backcountry.

- The Warning does not include ski areas where avalanche mitigation is performed 

A strong Pacific front is producing a variety of wintry weather across the Pacific Northwest today (see above).  Rain showers will decrease across the region today.  Brief high pressure should provide us a mainly dry Wednesday with just a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower.  Another breezy and wet system arrives Thursday with mountain snow, highs cool into the low-upper 40s. 

Friday and Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.  However, models are starting to pick up on a weak disturbance that could produce a little snow Saturday morning along and north of I-90.  This will be something to keep an eye on…   

The active weather pattern continues Sunday with rain and possibly a rain/snow mix Sunday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.  This is followed by another system on Christmas Eve producing breezy showers and highs near 40.  A few showers on Christmas with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.

Have a great day!

Monty

