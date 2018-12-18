Light to moderate rain this morning decreasing to scattered showers by midday. Winds increasing today with gusts 25-35 mph (stronger gusts 55 mph in the foothills of the OR Blues). Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, mid 40s-50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Wind Advisory until 3 PM
- OR Foothills
- E Slopes of S. WA and N. OR Cascades
- Simcoe Highlands
- SW 15-35 Gusts 55 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes Until 10 AM
- 2 to 5 inches of additional snow
- Above 2,500 ft
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades until 10 PM
- 7 to 15 inches of additional snow
- Above 3,000 ft.
- Possible Pass Closure
Avalanche Warning Until 6 PM
- Snow, Rain and Wind are creating very dangerous Avalanche Conditions especially in the backcountry.
- The Warning does not include ski areas where avalanche mitigation is performed
A strong Pacific front is producing a variety of wintry weather across the Pacific Northwest today (see above). Rain showers will decrease across the region today. Brief high pressure should provide us a mainly dry Wednesday with just a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower. Another breezy and wet system arrives Thursday with mountain snow, highs cool into the low-upper 40s.
Friday and Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. However, models are starting to pick up on a weak disturbance that could produce a little snow Saturday morning along and north of I-90. This will be something to keep an eye on…
The active weather pattern continues Sunday with rain and possibly a rain/snow mix Sunday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. This is followed by another system on Christmas Eve producing breezy showers and highs near 40. A few showers on Christmas with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Have a great day!
Monty